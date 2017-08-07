BRIEF-General Insurance Corp of India files for IPO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - General Insurance Corp of India

* General Insurance Co of India files for IPO

* Says files for IPO of upto 124.7 million shares

* Has received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares‍​

* Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital Deutsche Equities India are among the book running lead managers

* IPO comprises of fresh issue of 17.2 million shares by corp and offer for sale of 107.5 million shares by promoter