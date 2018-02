Feb 12 (Reuters) - General Insurance Corporation Of India :

* DEC QUARTER NET PREMIUM EARNED 85.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 57.16 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 6.73 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 4.01 BILLION BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR