April 4 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

* ‍PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: