March 26 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

* GENERAL MILLS INC - LAUNCHED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $1 BILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.10 PER SHARE

* GENERAL MILLS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS​