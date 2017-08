July 12 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* Says E-Commerce represents about 1.5 percent of company's total sales in U.S. Currently

* Says expects E-Commerce sales to grow to 5 percent by fiscal year 2020

* Says ‍general Mills will moderate pace of expansion in fiscal 2018 as it invests to restore topline growth​

* Says company expects natural & organic business in North America portfolio to generate $1.5 billion in net sales by 2020