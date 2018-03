March 27 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

* SAYS OFFERING OF 22.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $44.00PER SHARE

* ‍EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2​