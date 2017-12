Dec 29 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS INC - HENRIETTA FORE HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* GENERAL MILLS SAYS FORE RESIGNED FROM BOARD IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENT TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF UNICEF, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EgBpk0) Further company coverage: