BRIEF-General Mills Says Nearly Half Of Our Company-Owned Häagen-Dazs Shops In Greater China Have Been Temporarily Closed

Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AT CAGNY

* NEARLY HALF OF OUR COMPANY-OWNED HÄAGEN-DAZS SHOPS IN GREATER CHINA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* NOT ABLE TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON OUR FISCAL 2020 RESULTS AT THIS TIME

* GENERAL MILLS- GREATER CHINA REGION REPRESENTS ABOUT 4% OF NET SALES, OF WHICH ABOUT 40% ARE NET SALES FROM HÄAGEN-DAZS SHOPS, OTHER FOODSERVICE OUTLETS

* GENERAL MILLS - REMAINING COMPANY-OWNED HÄAGEN-DAZS SHOPS IN GREATER CHINA ARE OPERATING UNDER SEVERELY RESTRICTED HOURS

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.38, REVENUE VIEW $17.23 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA