BRIEF-General Motors Co - Expects Covid-19 Will Materially Impact Results Of Operations During Remainder Of 2020

May 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS AS RESULT OF COVID-19, ESTIMATE IMPACT ON EBIT-ADJUSTED OF ABOUT $1.4 BILLION IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - EXPECTS COVID-19 WILL MATERIALLY IMPACT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS DURING REMAINDER OF 2020

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS ON TRACK FOR TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITIES TO DRIVE BETWEEN $5.5 BILLION AND $6.0 BILLION OF ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS BY END OF 2020

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS ON TRACK TO REDUCE FY 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $7.0 BILLION FROM ABOUT $8.5 BILLION ON NORMALIZED RUN-RATE BASIS