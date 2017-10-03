FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Motors posts 12 pct YOY rise in total U.S. Sales in September
October 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 17 days

BRIEF-General Motors posts 12 pct YOY rise in total U.S. Sales in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors Co - ‍reported a 12 percent year-over-year increase in total U.S. Sales in September to 279,397 units​

* General Motors Co - ‍“GM remains committed to decrease daily rental sales by 50,000 units in 2017​”

* General Motors Co - ‍“with U.S. Economy strengthening, retail sales should remain strong for foreseeable future”​

* General Motors Co says “‍regions devastated by recent hurricanes will continue to recover, helping spur new and used vehicle sales”​

* General Motors Co - Co’s inventory target is unchanged, which is to end year with stocks at or below last year’s level of about 850,000 vehicles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

