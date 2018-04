April 27 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS CEO MARY BARRA’S TOTAL 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $21.96 MILLION VERSUS $22.58 MILLION IN 2016

* GENERAL MOTORS SAYS CFO CHARLES STEVENS’ TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $7.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.6 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* GENERAL MOTORS SAYS PRESIDENT DANIEL AMMANN'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $9.3 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING