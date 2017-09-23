FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Motors says will invest $294 million in Spring Hill Manufacturing
September 23, 2017 / 1:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-General Motors says will invest $294 million in Spring Hill Manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors says will invest $294 million in Spring Hill Manufacturing for a future cadillac crossover and additional upgrades at the facility

* General Motors says the exact impact on employees will be determined over the next several weeks as we recalibrate production schedules

* General Motors Co - believe best way to react to moderating of market is to reduce output and operate on two shifts in Spring Hill plant from Nov 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

