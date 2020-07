July 7 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali SpA:

* ENDS BUYBACK OF ABOUT €600 MILLION OF ITS SUBORDINATED BONDS CALLABLE IN 2022 AND PLACEMENT OF ITS SECOND GREEN BOND

AT EXPIRATION OF BUYBACK, NOTES TENDERED REPRESENTS ABOUT 50% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES OF EUR 1,553,911,000 EQUIVALENT