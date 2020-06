BRIEF-Generali Issues Second Green Bond For Up To EUR 600 Mln, Buys Back Subordinated Notes

June 30 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali SpA:

* ANNOUNCES THE BUYBACK OF THREE SERIES OF SUBORDINATED NOTES AND LAUNCHES ITS SECOND GREEN BOND

* ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OFFER FOR THREE SERIES OF NOTES WITH FIRST CALL DATES IN 2022

* AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND GREEN BOND OF GROUP SHALL NOT EXCEED EUR 600 MILLION

* BUYBACK AND NEW ISSUE WILL ENABLE GROUP TO ACHIEVE FURTHER SAVINGS IN INTEREST EXPENSES FOR ITS FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)