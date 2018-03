March 20 (Reuters) - GENERALI:

* LAUNCHES GENERALI GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE (GGI), INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT PLATFORM

* GENERALI GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE (GGI) TO START WITH INITIAL GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT FUND OF AT LEAST EUR 1 BILLION FROM GENERALI

* GGI IS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERALI HOLDING CONTROLLING STAKE IN JOINT VENTURE