BRIEF-Generali says to take decision on Generali Leben in near future
November 29, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Generali says to take decision on Generali Leben in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Generali says:

* Generali Leben will stop new business production in the first part of 2018, and will focus on managing of the current contracts till their expiration

* Will manage transition by leveraging on internal knowledge or through collaborating with specialized operators that have already successfully implemented this expertise

* A decision will be made in the near future and will take into consideration the financial aspects as well as the interests of our customers and our sales network Reuters reported earlier that Generali is continuing efforts to sell its German life insurance portfolio of roughly 4 million contracts, which is backed by 40 billion euros in capital investments.

