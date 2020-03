March 13 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali executives tell media call:

* SEES COMPANY’S ITALIAN GOVERNMENT BOND PORTFOLIO STABLE AT END-2019 LEVEL OF 62.7 BILLION EUROS

* CURRENT MARKET SITUATION DOES NOT CHANGE PLANS TO PURSUE DISCIPLINED ACQUISITIONS

* SOLVENCY RATIO STOOD AT AROUND 200% AS OF LAST FRIDAY Further company coverage: