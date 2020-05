May 21 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali executives tell press briefing:

* EXEC SAYS COST CUTTING DOES NOT INCLUDE JOB CUTS

* EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL HOLD INVESTOR DAY IN NOVEMBER TO ASSESS PROGRESS OF 2021 PLAN

* EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS LESS EXPOSED THAN SOME RIVALS TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS MOST AFFECTED BY COVID-19 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)