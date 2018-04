April 18 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali says:

* ENTERS BINDING ACCORD TO SELL ENTIRE STAKE IN GENERALI BELGIUM TO ATHORA HOLDING

* WILL RECEIVE 540 MILLION EURO PAYMENT SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENTS AT CLOSING

* EXPECTS TO BOOK CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND 150 MILLION EUROS FROM DEAL

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE DEAL IN H2