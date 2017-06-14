FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Generali unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks rescue - CEO to paper
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Generali unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks rescue - CEO to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali CEO Philippe Donnet tells Italian daily la Repubblica:

* Unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks' rescue, Generali has already done its part by paying into Atlante 1 fund

* Interest rates will dictate decisions over insurer's stock of Italian government bonds, wants to invest also in other asset classes

* Wants to identify small platforms in sectors such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure financing and bring them inside the group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

