May 4 (Reuters) - Generex Biotechnology Corp:

* GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY INITIATES PEPTIDE MANUFACTURING FOR II-KEY- SARS-COV-2 PEPTIDE VACCINE AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY - SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BARDA FOR START-TO-FINISH FUNDING TO DEVELOP VACCINE AGAINST SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: