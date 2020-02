Feb 27 (Reuters) - Generex Biotechnology Corp:

* GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY - RECEIVES CONTRACT FROM CHINESE PARTNERS TO DEVELOP A COVID-19 VACCINE USING II-KEY PEPTIDE VACCINES

* GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY- TERMS APPROVED TO PROCEED WITH COLLABORATIVE EFFORT WITH INTERNATIONAL CONSORTIUM

* GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY - TERMS OF CONTRACT INCLUDE $1 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT TO INITIATE PROJECT WORK IN U.S. ,$5 MILLION LICENSING FEE FOR II-KEY TECHNOLOGY