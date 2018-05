May 2 (Reuters) - GENERIX GROUP FRANCE SA:

* REG-GENERIX GROUP - 2017 / 2018 REVENUE: +12% OF GROWTH

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS PROSPECTS FOR SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GROUP EBITDA OVER FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)