BRIEF-Generix Notes Slowdown In Consulting And Services Activity Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - GENERIX GROUP SA:

* COVID-19 IMPACT: ASSESSMENT OF SITUATION TO DATE

* SINCE GROUP HAS LIMITED EXPENDITURES, SLOWING OF ACTIVITY WOULD NOT CALL INTO QUESTION EXPECTED EBITDA GROWTH DYNAMIC FOR FY 2019/2020

* AFTER A 7% GROWTH DURING FIRST NINE MONTHS OF COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR, TURNOVER FOR END OF Q4 ON MARCH 31, 2020, WILL BE IMPACTED BY HEALTH CRISIS BUT WILL SHOW A SLIGHT INCREASE

* GENERIX GROUP HAS NOTED POSTPONEMENTS IN SIGNING CONTRACTS AND A SLOWDOWN IN CONSULTING AND SERVICES ACTIVITY

* GROUP HAS IMPLEMENTED ALL MEASURES REQUIRED TO ADAPT LOAD STRUCTURE, AND VARIABLE FEES HAVE BEEN LOWERED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)