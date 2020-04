BRIEF-Genesco Inc. Announces Additional Actions In Response To Impact Of Covid-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GENESCO INC - IT HAD FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES AND REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN ITS MIDDLE TENNESSEE AREA CORPORATE OFFICES, CALL CENTERS AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

* GENESCO INC - U.K.-BASED SCHUH BUSINESS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 3, 2020, IT HAS REOPENED ITS E-COMMERCE OPERATIONS

* GENESCO INC - FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE COMPANY-OFFERED HEALTH CARE BENEFITS AND CO WILL PAY BOTH EMPLOYEE AND COMPANY PREMIUMS

* GENESCO INC - COMBINED WITH STORE AND OTHER FURLOUGHS ALREADY ANNOUNCED, COMPANY HAS REDUCED ITS WORKFORCE BY 90%

* GENESCO INC - MORE HIGHLY COMPENSATED EMPLOYEES WILL HAVE PAY REDUCED BASED ON A GRADUATED SCALE AND CERTAIN EMPLOYEE BENEFITS