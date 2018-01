Jan 16 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO INC. ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO 13D FILING BY LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT AND 4010 CAPITAL

* GENESCO INC - HAVE ENGAGED IN VARIOUS DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF LEGION PARTNERS AND EXPECT TO CONTINUE A "CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOG"