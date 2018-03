BRIEF-Genesco Q4 Adj. Earnings $2.15/Shr From Continuing Operations

March 15 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.91 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY ‍SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MILLION FROM $883 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍ CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%​

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES​

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27

* ‍ FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE​

* ‍”UNDERTAKING A MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF OUR COST STRUCTURE”​

* ‍IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $40 MILLION​

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $902.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S