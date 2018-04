BRIEF-Genesco Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners And 4010 Capital

April 25 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO INC. REACHES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS AND 4010 CAPITAL

* GENESCO INC - INVESTOR GROUP BENEFICIALLY OWNS ABOUT 5.3% OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* GENESCO INC - HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS

* GENESCO INC - APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER

* GENESCO INC - APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE

* GENESCO INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES