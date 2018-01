BRIEF-Genesco Reports Comparable Sales

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING BOTH STORES AND DIRECT SALES, INCREASED 1% FOR QUARTER-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 4, 2018

* GENESCO - EXPECT ADJUSTED EPS WITHIN MOST RECENTLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018, WITH GREATER CONFIDENCE TOWARD LOWER END OF RANGE​

* GENESCO REPORTS COMPARABLE SALES

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.05 TO $3.35

* GENESCO - NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, AMONG OTHER CHARGES ESTIMATED IN RANGE OF $186.3 MILLION TO $187.4 MILLION PRETAX FOR FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GENESCO - FY 2018, ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTATIONS DO NOT INCLUDE NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, FIXED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, OTHER CHARGES