BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors To Board

April 4 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING APPOINTS TWO NEW DIRECTORS TO BOARD; ANNOUNCES UPCOMING BOARD CHANGES

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS ‍APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​

* APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* GENESEE & WYOMING - RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018​