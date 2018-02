Feb 8 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.81

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.7 PERCENT TO $571.6 MILLION

* REPORTED DILUTED EPS FOR QUARTER WAS $6.81, INCLUDING $372 MILLION BENEFIT FROM NEW TAX LEGISLATION IN THE UNITED STATES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $567.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: