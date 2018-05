BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

May 1 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q1 REVENUE $574.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $572.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 RESULTS IN NORTH AMERICA HURT BY CONGESTION AT SEVERAL CONNECTING CLASS I RAILROADS THAT LIMITED CAR SUPPLY

* Q1 ALSO HURT BY LOWER UTILITY COAL SHIPMENTS IN MIDWEST

* GENESEE & WYOMING - Q1 NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS STRENGTHENED IN MARCH AND CO SEES A FAVORABLE OUTLOOK FOR RATES AND VOLUME FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

* OVER COMING 12 MONTHS, PLAN TO INCUR ABOUT $55 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS

* GENESEE & WYOMING - Q1 INCLUDED A $31.6 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. SHORT LINE TAX CREDIT FOR FY 2017 THAT WAS ENACTED IN FEB 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: