BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic For February 2018

March 13 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR FEBRUARY 2018

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - ‍G&W’S TRAFFIC IN Q1 OF 2018 THROUGH FEBRUARY WAS 531,401 CARLOADS, AN INCREASE OF 905 CARLOADS​

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - ‍ G&W’S TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY 2018 WAS 254,270 CARLOADS, AN INCREASE OF 0.8%, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017​

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC IN Q1 2018 THROUGH FEBRUARY WAS 530,463 CARLOADS, OR FLAT, COMPARED WITH Q1 2017 THROUGH FEBRUARY​

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - ‍ G&W'S SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY 2018 WAS 253,833 CARLOADS, AN INCREASE OF 0.6%, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017​