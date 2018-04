BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic For March 2018

April 17 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - TRAFFIC IN MARCH 2018 WAS 279,912 CARLOADS, A DECREASE OF 10,840 CARLOADS

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC IN MARCH 2018 WAS 279,280 CARLOADS, A DECREASE OF 11,472 CARLOADS

* GENESEE & WYOMING - Q1 CARLOADS IN NORTH AMERICA INCLUDED LOWER THAN EXPECTED COAL TRAFFIC IN MIDWEST REGION, IMPACT OF OVERALL RAIL NETWORK CONGESTION

* GENESEE & WYOMING INC - NORTH AMERICAN TRAFFIC IN MARCH 2018 WAS 142,470 CARLOADS, AN INCREASE OF 3.3% COMPARED WITH MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)