a day ago
BRIEF-Genesis Energy posts Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 2:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Genesis Energy posts Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy, LP reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net income attributable to Genesis Energy LP, $0.28 per unit

* Genesis Energy LP- Currently expect to fund acquisition price and related transaction costs with Tronox with proceeds from sale of preferred units

* Genesis Energy - expect to fund acquisition price with notes offering and/or borrowings under $1.7 billion senior secured credit facility, cash on hand

* Qtrly revenues $ 406.7 million versus $446 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $480.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

