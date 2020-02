Feb 19 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP:

* GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* GENESIS ENERGY LP QUARTERLY REVENUES $604.33 MILLION VERSUS $689.3 MILLION

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.03

* GENESIS ENERGY- CORONAVIRUS EFFECT ON GLOBAL DEMAND, SUPPLY NOT YET QUANTIFIABLE

* GENESIS ENERGY- SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA COMING IN RANGE OF $640-$680 MILLION