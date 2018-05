May 4 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP:

* GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MILLION VERSUS $415.5 MILLION

* GENESIS ENERGY - “REMAIN ON TRACK WITH OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR VISIBLE, ACHIEVABLE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION GROWTH” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: