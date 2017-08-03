BRIEF-Genesis Energy says to buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business for about $1.3 bln

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Geensis Energy LP -
* Genesis energy L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Tronox Limited's alkali business
* Genesis Energy - deal value for about $1.3 billion
* Genesis energy - announced it is acquiring all of Tronox's trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling business
* Received binding commitments for purchase of approximately $750 million of 8.75 percent class a convertible preferred units
* Genesis Energy - KKR and GSO will acquire approximately 22.2 million units at a price of $33.71 per unit
* Genesis Energy- received binding commitments from investment vehicles affiliated with KKR Global Infrastructure Investors II and GSO Capital Partners
* Genesis Energy - stock purchase agreement with unit of tronox to buy all of trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, selling business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: