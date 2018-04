April 11 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PLANNED DIVESTITURE OF FACILITIES IN TEXAS

* SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC

* GENESIS ALSO PLANS TO EXIT OPERATIONS OF AN ADDITIONAL LEASED SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

* ESTIMATES DIVESTITURE WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY $97 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS AND $1.8 MILLION OF ANNUAL CASH LEASE EXPENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: