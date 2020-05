May 8 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - RELYING ON SEC ORDER, WILL DELAY FILING OF QTRLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, BY UP TO 45 DAYS DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES RELATED TO COVID-19

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - UNDER RISK FACTORS SAYS, COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO MATERIALLY AFFECT REVENUE, EXPENSES Source text: (bit.ly/2WxrArK) Further company coverage: