BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.10

March 16 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE REPORTS SOLID FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.14 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.09 BILLION

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - IN 2020, CO PLANS TO CONTINUE TO EXIT OPERATIONS OF CHALLENGING FACILITIES AND MARKETS

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - A PANDEMIC, EPIDEMIC OR OUTBREAK OF CONTAGIOUS ILLNESS, SUCH AS COVID-19, COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT BUSINESS