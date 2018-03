March 16 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.3 BILLION

* RECORDED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $28.0 MILLION IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.92

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE - ‍ BASED ON EVALUATION OF COLLECTABILITY OF CERTAIN UNPAID ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, RECORDED A $55.0 MILLION CHARGE AND RESERVE IN Q4