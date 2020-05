May 27 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $1.09 BILLION

* QTRLY SAME STORE OCCUPANCY GROWTH OF 30 BASIS POINTS

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC BEGAN TO CAUSE A DECREASE IN GENESIS PATIENT ADMISSIONS IN LATE FEBRUARY

* FIRST REPORT OF A POSITIVE CASE OF COVID-19 IN ONE OF ITS FACILITIES OCCURRED ON MARCH 16

* SINCE MARCH 16, 187 OF 361 FACILITIES HAVE EXPERIENCED ONE OR MORE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG PATIENTS AND RESIDENTS.

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24