BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare Sells 51 Pct Stake In Chinese Subsidiary GRS-HS To Riswein Health Industry Investment

April 23 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - GENESIS HEALTHCARE SELLS 51% STAKE IN CHINESE SUBSIDIARY GRS-HS TO RISWEIN HEALTH INDUSTRY INVESTMENT CO., LTD

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC - DEAL FOR $30 MILLION

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC - IN INTERIM, RISWEIN WILL LEND GRS-HS $5 MILLION, WHICH WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES DURING WOFE APPROVAL PROCESS

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC - RISWEIN AND GRS-HS WILL USE $30 MILLION TO FURTHER FUND EXPANSION IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: