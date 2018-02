Feb 21 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* GENESIS ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCING COMMITMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATES TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLANS

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC - ‍SECURED NEW $555 MILLION ABL FACILITY AND AN AGREEMENT FOR AN AMENDED AND EXPANDED TERM LOAN​

* GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC - ‍NEW $555 MILLION ABL FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY OF TO-BE-REPLACED FACILITY BY 3 YEARS THROUGH 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: