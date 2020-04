April 21 (Reuters) - Genetic Technologies Ltd:

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ANNOUNCES US$1.44 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD - CAPITAL RAISING AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.00 PER SHARE

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 TESTING & DEVELOPMENT OF POLYGENIC RISK SCORE TESTING