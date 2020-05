BRIEF-Genetic Technologies Announces USD 8 Million Capital Raising

May 27 (Reuters) - Genetic Technologies Ltd:

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES- ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL US INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR RAISING

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES-PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR NEW PRODUCTS IN U.S., PREP FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 TESTING IF REQUIRED BY GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES-RAISING VIA ISSUE OF 4 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES, EACH REPRESENTING 600 OF CO'S ORDINARY SHARES