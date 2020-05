May 22 (Reuters) - Genetic Technologies Ltd:

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE - SUCCESSFUL PROTOTYPE POLYGENIC RISK SCORE FOR COVID-19 CREATED

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD - NORMAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS WILL RECOMMENCE FROM 1 JUNE 2020

* GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES - CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTIES AROUND USE OF EXISTING CLIA & NATA ACCREDITED LAB FOR PERFORMANCE OF COVID-19 TESTING