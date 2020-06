June 15 (Reuters) - Genetron Holdings Ltd:

* GENETRON HOLDINGS LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 13.0 MILLION ADSS PRICED BETWEEN $11.50 AND $13.50 PER ADS - SEC FILING

* GENETRON HOLDINGS - SEVERAL EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, AFFILIATES INDICATED INTEREST TO PURCHASE UP TO AGGREGATE OF $54 MILLION OF ADSS IN IPO Source text: (bit.ly/3e5gkKP) Further company coverage: