March 16 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* GENETX AND ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCE FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF GTX-102 IN PATIENTS WITH ANGELMAN SYNDROME

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - GENETX BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY DATA FROM 1ST COHORTS IN STUDY IN EARLY 2021